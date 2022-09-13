Tara Sutaria is one of the most sought after actresses in B’Town. She made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 and has been a part of biggies like Marjaavaan and Ek Villain Returns. Personally too, the actress is quite committed and has been dating Aadar Jain since a long time. But unfortunately, he’s being trolled and compared to not just Ranbir Kapoor but also Varun Dhawan. Scroll below for all the details.

It was back in August 2020 that Tara finally confirmed her relationship with Aadar. The duo is often seen hanging out with the Kapoors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and the gang during any festive celebrations. There are also rumours that the duo will soon tie the knot.

Tara Sutaria was spotted at the airport yesterday. She donned a black crop top and complimented it with brown track pants. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses, black shoes and a handbag. Accompanying the beauty was her boyfriend Aadar Jain who made a dapper appearance in black tracksuit and complimented his look with white sneakers.

Netizens were quick to mention the uncanny resemblance with Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and began calling Aadar Jain the ‘lite version’ of the aforementioned actors. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, was also trolled for her fashion choices and allegedly dating him to stay connected to the Kapoors.

A user wrote, “रणबीर कपूर लाइट”

Another commented, “Sasta ranbir😂”

“For a split second I thought it was @raghavjuyal,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “Ya to😂 Varun Dhawan Laga mere ko”

“Varun Dhawan ki copy,” read a comment.

A troll wrote, “both are fIops 🤮 and she is trying to stick herself to kapoor family”

A comment read, “Yeh aadar toh Daadar ka taxiwalla lagta hai BC !!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen in Apurva.

