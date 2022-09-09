Karan Johar, the man of controversies who host one of the most controversial chat shows, Koffee With Karan had once talked about himself in Anaita Shroff Adajania’s chat show Feet Up with the stars. Scroll below to know what he had said.

Karan Johar is still single in his 50s and is considered to be the matchmaker of Tinseltown. But do you whom he would marry if he had wanted? Well, it’s none other than Bebo. Yes, you heard it right.

As mentioned in a report in Hindustan Times, during the conversation with Anaita Shroff Adajania, when she had asked him which actress he would marry in a heartbeat, the filmmaker Karan Johar didn’t take time to reply. He had said, “Kareena. She is fun fabulous, and entertaining and this is like everything that I would look for in a life partner.”

While talking about his dating life, Karan Johar had revealed, “I am undersexed and underpaid. I don’t date like serious dating. There are some situations that allow you to venture into an intimate zone, now and then. Casual sex is not something that works for me at all. I need to be able to interact with the person. Have some level of conversation, therefore a level of comfort.”

Going on further in the conversation, Karan Johar was asked whether his mother Hiroo Johar knows about his dating life. He had responded, “That part of my life doesn’t exist for her and she is a prude. She lives with me and I live with her. She knows everyone who is coming and going.”

Well, do you Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan would have ever been a perfect pair? We don’t think so! They are the perfect gossip partners, but life partner, might not have been a good idead. What about you? Let us know!

