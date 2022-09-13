Kamaal R Khan witnessed a huge blow after he was arrested from Mumbai airport. The self-proclaimed critic is known for sharing his harsh and blunt opinions on Bollywood on his official Twitter handle. FIR was filed against him for his comments on the late Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan which landed KRK in jail. Now that he’s finally out, he’s back to creating controversies.

As most know, there is no possible actor that Kamaal hasn’t targeted on Twitter. Be it Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Anushka Sharma or Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor or Katrina Kaif, he has passed some ill remarks on all of the leading stars. Owing to the same, Salman had even filed a defamation suit against him.

Now that KRK is finally out of custody, he is detailing his time behind the bars. He tweeted, “I was surviving with only water for 10 days in lockup. So I have lost 10 kg weight.”

As expected, KRK was massively trolled over his unrealistic tweet. Many took to the comment section and backlashed him for his bizarre statement.

A user wrote, “How is that even medically possible ? Even with enormous labour and only drinking water, it is impossible to loose 10Kg in 10 days. Be it muscle mass or even fat it is not possible”

Another commented, “10 din me dus kilo, is it even possible???”

“Kutte ki dum kabhi seedhi nhi ho skti 😂 am sure you will start your spicy reviews soon. I understand they will blackmail with something, you are away from threat but something they have which will cost you a headache that’s why you are scared ,” another wrote.

Kutte ki dum kabhi seedhi nhi ho skti 😂 am sure you will start your spicy reviews soon.

I understand they will blackmail with something, you are away from threat but something they have which will cost you a headache that's why you are scared 😆 — Dil Sahni (@dil_sahni2) September 13, 2022

In another tweet, KRK even thanked Shatrughan Sinha for supporting him. However, he did not share any details of it.

“Thank you very much @ShatruganSinha Ji for your support. Love you,” read the tweet by Kamaal R Khan.

Thank you very much @ShatruganSinha Ji for your support. Love you.🙏🏼🌹 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 12, 2022

