While Brahmastra made a hefty sum over its first weekend, netizens missed the review of Kamaal R Khan aka KRK. For the unversed, the self-proclaimed critic was in jail for almost a couple of weeks and is now out on bail. Ever since he walked out free, his followers have been asking him to review Ranbir Kapoor starrer. But in a shocking update, Kamaal has decided to stay quiet. Below is all you need to know.

For those who don’t know, Kamaal was arrested for his derogatory tweets on Bollywood actors and a molestation complaint filed by an actress-model. He just recently came out on bail and yesterday, grabbed eyeballs on Twitter by posting, “I am back for my vengeance”. Many thought that this tweet was a cryptic warning to Karan Johar, as some are of opinion that KJo used his connections in putting him behind the bars to avoid any negativity for his Brahmastra.

Amid the expectations of bad-mouthing Brahmastra and Karan Johar, KRK has shocked everyone by deleting his yesterday’s tweet and taking a U-turn. In his latest tweet, Kamaal writes, “Media is creating new stories. I am back and safe at my home. I don’t need any revenge from anyone. I have forgotten whatever bad thing happened with me. I believe, it was written in my destiny.”

As expected, netizens started mocking KRK for his U-turn and claimed that he is scared after being in jail. One Twitter user wrote, “Bechaare @kamaalrkhan. Maar maar k sujha dia gya Inka.” Another wrote, “Sir jail review & Brahmsatra review dono ek he baar daldo”. “Mast joke maara hai har kisi se panga mat le,” another user reacted.

Here’s the tweet:

Media is creating new stories. I am back and safe at my home. I don’t need any revenge from anyone. I have forgotten whatever bad thing happened with me. I believe, it was written in my destiny. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 11, 2022

Let’s see, what will be KRK’s next move. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

