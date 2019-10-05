Kartik Aaryan will be playing the lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He stars alongside Kiara Advani in this comedy drama. The first part starred Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar in the lead role. With Kartik stepping on Akshay’s shoes, there is a sense of excitement amongst the audience.

The Luka Chuppi actor will start shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on the day of Dussehra. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the makers want to start the shoot on this auspicious day which falls on October 8, 2019.

A source informed the tabloid, “It’s an auspicious day. It will be a brief two to three-day schedule in Mumbai with Kartik.” The first schedule of the film will feature Kartik Aaryan along and Kiara Advani will be joining the shoot later.

The source added, “The second schedule will kick-off early next year with Kiara also jumping into the maze.” The makers want to wrap the shooting of the film by March next year to release the film in July 2020.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s film alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is a love story and it will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day next year. He is also a part of Dostana 2 which also stars Laksh Lalwani and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Are you excited to see Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Let us know in the comments below.

