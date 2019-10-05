War Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: Picks Up The Heat!

Post the tremendous 3 days, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s action entertainer War is all set for a bombastic Saturday at the ticket windows. The movie released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti opened to rave reviews leading for it to become the Highest Bollywood Opening Grosser ever!

Talking about the morning occupancy, while the movie registered a record-breaking trend of around 85%, a routine drop was witnessed in the last 2 days. However, the movie is back on track and another good day is on the cards. The morning occupancy for its Day 4 lies around 40% which is great. Also to keep in mind is that the graph will go upwards in the evening shows.

Everything’s so far so good for Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer but this weekend will majorly decide the overall fate of War, which is being touted as the first 300 crore grosser of the year.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Tiger have collaborated for the first time and, going by the hype surrounding the film, the makers have added 200 screens for War.

“The day I came to know I would be working in a two-hero film with Hrithik Roshan, I told myself I can’t get a bigger opportunity than this. It was like ticking off one thing on my ‘to do’ list. This film has been an educational and empowering journey,” said Tiger, talking about collaborating with Hrithik in “War“.

“I feel War‘ is really special film for me because he (Hrithik Roshan) is somebody I look up to so, it was easy in a way to relate to my character, because my character looks up to his character in the film as well. It was a genuine feeling for me,” Tiger added.

With a screen count of 4,000 including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu prints, “War” is doing well in South India too, despite stiff competition from Chiranjeevi’s “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

