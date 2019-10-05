Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Raises Concern Over Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai & Others

The first Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will air today. Just like every season, even this time Salman Khan will tell the contestants about their performance and behaviour in the house. Sometimes, he appreciates some of them for playing it well whereas, at time, he shares his disappointment towards some of them.

There were fights in the house from day 1 itself. So the audience is curious about how Salman would react seeing the problems in the house. Due to these fights, several contestants kept themselves away from the drama and cameras.

In today’s episode, the superstar will raise this point that how some of them didn’t do anything in the first week. The contestants to whom Salman Khan will tell to up the game are Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Dalljiet Kaur and Mahira Sharma. Salman Khan will show them footage and tell them how viewers didn’t feel their presence in the house.

While the Kick actor was seriously raising this point, the girls didn’t take it seriously. They ended up joking about it. Well, we can’t wait to see what will be Khan’s reaction to this.

In Bigg Boss 13‘s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will be accompanied by Hina Khan. This is the 4th time Hina will feature in the Weekend Ka Waar episode.

Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss 13’s first Weekend Ka Vaar episode? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!