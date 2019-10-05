It’s Salman Khan VS Shah Rukh Khan On National Television This November!

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are the 90’s superstars and have a huge fan following. The Karan and Arjun of Bollywood share a great camaraderie and we often even spot them making a cameo appearance in each other’s film. But in the coming months, it’s going to be Salman vs Shah Rukh on the national television.

Yes, you read that right. But before you start anticipating what this is all about, let us tell you that it’s just their reality shows clashing with each other. Shah Rukh Khan’s Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat will be premiering next month and his show is going to clash with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss.

It’s going to be an exciting TRP war between the two Khans as Shah Rukh’s show, which will happen bi-weekly, will air on November 2 at 9.30 pm. Salman’s Weekend special episode will also air on the same day at 9 pm.

Regardless of this war, it is going to be a treat for all the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans as they get to see them on the small television after a long time. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss Season 13 has already kickstarted with a bang.

On the movie front, Salman will be seen in his Dabangg avatar in the third part of the franchise, Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film will hit the theatres on November 20. As for Shah Rukh Khan, he is taking an apparent break from films post the debacle of Zero.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!