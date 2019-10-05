Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Kumari & Kanchi Singh’s Dance Video Crosses 1 Million Views Within 3 Days!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved Television show, but more than that – what’s interesting is the fact that how close the team members have always been to each other even off-screen. Something similar is the case between Mohena Kumari Singh, Gaurav Wadhwa who share a great bond with co-star Kanchi Singh. Time and again, Kanchi collaborates with them for their YouTube channel and the latest one is breaking the internet.

Recently, Mohena has released her own YouTube channel post her split from the famous RiMoRav Vlogs. Post the announcement, her first video came in the form of a collab with Kanchi and Sajjad Khan, popularly knows as ‘Subtle Sleeves’. The trio danced to Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy’s latest released song, Odhani, from Made In China. Given the festive season, the song is indeed a hit and so is their dance video.

While Mohena and Kanchi could be seen in Indo-western attires, twinning in black with the traditional garba jacket, Sajjad donned a plain white sweatshirt and looked cute as always. BUT the highlight came in the craze that was followed soon after the video was released. Their massive fan base stormed the comment section and even the video crossed 1 million views within 3 days of its release!

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Mohena Kumari who is all set to tie the knot shared pre-wedding rehearsal photoshoot yesterday on her Instagram. The actress could be seen in various tradition attires. While the initial attire features her in a silver lehenga with some trendy detailing on the blouse, heavy jhumkas and ornaments. Another attire witnessed her in red hot avatar in an ‘anarkali’ dress posing on the staircase amongst other locations.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!