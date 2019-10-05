War Box Office: Beats Bharat, Kabir Singh & Saaho To Emerge 2019’s Highest 3-Day Earner

It’s just been 3 days to Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s extravaganza action drama, War, but the movie is shattering records at the ticket windows like it’s been here since forever. From being the highest opening grosser of all time to breaking 2019’s record – the Siddharth Anand directorial is on a winning spree!

Now, another added feather to War’s cap is that the movie has managed to garner Highest 3-Day total of the year. Comparing it with the previous winners of the year, Salman Khan’s Bharat, Prabhas’ Saaho and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh – here’s how War and its massive collections of 96 crores has fared.

Bharat

Bharat released on the occasion of Eid and there was a massive ‘josh’ amongst the Salman Khan fans, as it was the ‘high on entertainment’ treat that was in the offering. With Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan’s appealing chemistry and the actor’s varied age avatars – the first weekend was high on buzz. Although the movie enjoyed a 5-day extended weekend, it garnered 95.50 crores and emerged as the Highest Weekend of 2019. Sadly, not anymore although with just a slight gap.

Saaho (Hindi)

The Prabhas mania was not just nationwide but it was viral as a wildfire all across the globe. Adding to it was the fusion of South and Bollywood with other supremely talented actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday amongst others being associated with the project. Owing to the entire craze, Saaho despite being a usual Friday release raked in whopping collections of 79.08 crores within 3 days.

Kabir Singh

The trailer along with the song already attracted the audiences to an extent that the movie turned out to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. With the word of mouth being viral positively, the trends saw an upward graph with each day, and Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer turned out to be an out and out blockbuster. Its 3-Day total was massive too with 70.83 crores in the kitty.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s storm has clearly created a destruction at the box office and this was has been won too!

