Box Office: 3 Days Of War Vs Sanju Vs Baahubali 2 Vs Tiger Zinda Hai

War has literally set box office on fire and the face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is stealing accolades all over. Given its out and out commercial treatment with brilliantly choreographed action scenes, the movie is raking some big records to its credit.
After taking a start of over 50 crores, War has maintained momentum and stayed over 20 crores on Thursday and Friday which clearly shows its acceptance amongst masses, unlike some recent big releases that witnessed fall like ninepins.
With assured growth for today and tomorrow, War is eyeing 150 crore mark in first 5-day extended weekend and has every possible chance of crossing 200 crore mark in the first week itself (here the first week is an extended one of 9 days). Earlier Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) have achieved this remarkable feat. Also, all of them touched 300 crore mark comfortably which is quite possible for War too as there is no big competition till Housefull 4 arrives during Diwali.
Let’s take a look at War Vs Sanju Vs Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Vs Tiger Zinda Hai day-wise comparison:
War (Hindi)
Day 1- 51.60 crores
Day 2- 23.10 crores
Day 3- 21 crores*
Weekend- 95.70 crores*
Sanju
Day 1- 34.75 crores
Day 2- 38.60 crores
Day 3- 46.71 crores
Weekend- 120.06 crores
Week 1- 202.51 crores
Lifetime- 341.22 crores
Trending
Tiger Zinda Hai
Day 1- 34.10 crores
Day 2- 35.30 crores
Day 3- 45.53 crores
Weekend 1- 114.93 crores
Week 1- 206.54 crores
Lifetime- 339.16 crores
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)
Day 1- 41 crores
Day 2- 40.50 crores
Day 3- 46.50 crores
Weekend 1- 128 crores
Week 1- 247 crores
Lifetime- 511.30 crores
