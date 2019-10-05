Box Office: 3 Days Of War Vs Sanju Vs Baahubali 2 Vs Tiger Zinda Hai

War has literally set box office on fire and the face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is stealing accolades all over. Given its out and out commercial treatment with brilliantly choreographed action scenes, the movie is raking some big records to its credit.

After taking a start of over 50 crores, War has maintained momentum and stayed over 20 crores on Thursday and Friday which clearly shows its acceptance amongst masses, unlike some recent big releases that witnessed fall like ninepins.

With assured growth for today and tomorrow, War is eyeing 150 crore mark in first 5-day extended weekend and has every possible chance of crossing 200 crore mark in the first week itself (here the first week is an extended one of 9 days). Earlier Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) have achieved this remarkable feat. Also, all of them touched 300 crore mark comfortably which is quite possible for War too as there is no big competition till Housefull 4 arrives during Diwali.

Let’s take a look at War Vs Sanju Vs Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Vs Tiger Zinda Hai day-wise comparison:

War (Hindi)

Day 1- 51.60 crores

Day 2- 23.10 crores

Day 3- 21 crores*

Weekend- 95.70 crores*

Sanju

Day 1- 34.75 crores

Day 2- 38.60 crores

Day 3- 46.71 crores

Weekend- 120.06 crores

Week 1- 202.51 crores

Lifetime- 341.22 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai

Day 1- 34.10 crores

Day 2- 35.30 crores

Day 3- 45.53 crores

Weekend 1- 114.93 crores

Week 1- 206.54 crores

Lifetime- 339.16 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)

Day 1- 41 crores

Day 2- 40.50 crores

Day 3- 46.50 crores

Weekend 1- 128 crores

Week 1- 247 crores

Lifetime- 511.30 crores

