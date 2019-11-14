Rakhi Sawant knows how to grab attention and is always up for sharing her opinions on things even when it is not asked for. She has often been spotted talking about god, relationships and what not but today she hit a six when she shared her opinion on the Ayodhya Verdict.

For those of you who don’t know, The Ayodhya Verdict was long pending and a few days ago, the supreme court decided to give the controversial land to the Ram Janmanbhoomi Nyas and a piece of 5 acres is given to Muslims to build a mosque. Rakhi shared a religious video supporting the decision.

In the video, we can see a Muslim come rushing to one of his brothers to tell him that the judges have decided on what to do with the disputed land. On knowing that the supreme court has given the land to Ram Janmanbhoomi Nyas, the man gets up and walks to a Hindu guy standing nearby. While many would think that he will fight with him, the man surprisingly offers him sweets. Well, this was a really heart-warming video that won many hearts as netizens dropped nice comments for Rakhi.

In other news, Rakhi has been ruling the internet since forever for her new marriage. She supposedly married a UK based businessman named Ritesh and is quite a devoted wife. The fun part is that no one has ever seen this man, who however gave an interview to SPotboyE claiming that he is real and has actually married Rakhi.

Rakhi even posted videos and photos from her first Karwa Chauth where again Ritesh was missing.

