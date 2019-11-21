Dabangg 3 VS Star Wars: Salman Khan To Avert The GRAND Box Office Clash Of Chulbul Pandey & Skywalker?

Salman Khan fans have been eager to finally witness the third franchise of Dabangg which stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar as his love interest. While Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey has already made a lot of noise, looks like Dabangg 3 might face a roadblock with Star Wars’ final saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clashing at the box office.

Yes, you heard it right! Star Wars over a period of its multiple instatements, have garnered its loyal fans base in India, and it’s massive. Previously, we’ve seen the kind of storm created by Hollywood flicks like Avengers: Endgame, Joker and Aladdin at the box office and all of it, within this year. Star Wars with the final instalment is enjoying massive hype and is only expected to add onto it all!

Meanwhile, one cannot ignore the Salman bhai buzz amongst the Bollywood cine goers. Dabangg along with Chulbul Pandey too has a crazy hype amongst the audiences and with Prabhudheva directing the film and the fusion of South with Kichcha Sudeep becoming a part of the movie, the makers have only turned it a ‘bigger’ magnum opus.

But wouldn’t the two biggies affect each other at the box office? That’s something that has been worrying the fans and looks like the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 isn’t taking a step back on matter what!

A source close to Deccan Chronicle opens about the Dabangg 3 VS Star Wars box office clash as, “It is impossible for Salman to change his date again. Star Wars may be preponed in India by a week.”

Looks like there will be multiple treat at the ticket windows this Christmas as both Star Wars as well as Dabangg 3 are scheduled for a December 20th release.

But which will be your first preference in terms of a clash? Share with us in the comment section below.

