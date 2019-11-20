Dabangg 3 Makers To Release Chulbul Pandey GIFs on WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok & Other Social Platforms

With one month to go for the release of the film, Chulbul Pandey has a unique gift for the fans!

Now the fans can express themselves the Chulbul way with Dabangg 3 GIFs.

GIFs to be launched on WhatsApp on 20th of November, they will be available on the GIPHY homepage from 21st and Stickers will be live on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok from 22nd November!

Dabangayyi takes over the web and audience hooked to Dabangg 3 GIFs and stickers.

Chulbul Pandey has been receiving public love for the longest time and having your favourite character on your tips will double the fun and enrich the social media experience in Dabangg style.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

