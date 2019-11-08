Star Wars” actor John Boyega will soon be seen in Netflix’s upcoming thriller “Rebel Ridge“, which will explore systemic injustices in the US.

Green Room” writer-director Jeremy Saulnier is behind the project.

John Boyega to be seen in Netflix's 'Rebel Ridge'
Star Wars’ John Boyega To Star In Netflix’s Rebel Ridge

Similar to Saulnier’s 2013 crime drama “Green Room”, the upcoming movie will be a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through action sequences, suspense and dark humour, reports variety.com.

Saulnier recently teamed with Netflix on “Hold the Dark”, an action-thriller starring Jeffrey Wright and Alexander Skarsgard.

Apart from “Rebel Ridge”, Boyega is reprising his role as Finn in the final chapter of Disney and Lucasfilm’s Skywalker saga, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker“, which is slated to release in December this year.

His other credits include “Star Wars: The Force Awakens“, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi“, Kathryn Bigelow’s historical drama “Detroit” and “Pacific Rim: Uprising“.

Saulnier has previously directed the thrillers “Blue Ruin“, “Murder Party” and “Hold the Dark“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here