Ranveer Singh Has A Savage Reply To People Calling Him 'Joker', WATCH

Ranveer Singh knows how to hit the savage button with his responses. The actor is cited as one of the coolest and hilarious stars in the industry. Singh is quite unabashed when it comes to his appearances or social interactions. That’s what fans love the most about him.

However, some people aren’t much pleased with his overexcited persona. Some people troll him by calling him a Joker on his social media pages. Recently, the Gunday actor gave a befitting reply to those to tag him as a Joker and well, we are impressed!

From the past few days, Ranveer Singh is going live on his Instagram page on his way for Takht prep. He shared that he gets a lot of comments like – “Aa music band kar, Aa tereko Hindi nahi aata hai kya?, Aa joker lag raha hai”. To these comments, the actor responded, “Tumlogo ko kuch kaam dhanda nahi hain? Tumlog kuch aur jaake karo na mere life me kyu aaye ho?”

Watch the video below:

Ranveer to haters 😂😂 Baba so many lovers log in just to chat with you, don’t bother about the haters ❤️❤️ PS – also reply to some lovers na…apne friends se toh aap phone pe baad mein chat karlena… pleaaase 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/6QsJ71LC8u — Ranveer’s 🏏 Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) November 7, 2019

Coming to Takht, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is being helmed by Karan Johar.

Ranveer also will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 in which he plays the role of former Indian Cricket captain, Kapil Dev. The film is based on India’s 1983 World Cup cricket victory. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

