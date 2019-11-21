Ayushmann Khurrana’s Incredibly ‘Profitable’ Journey – 3 Years & 6 Consecutive Bonafide HITS!

Ayushmann Khurrana is the man of the moment and could be well proclaimed as one of the most bankable stars in the industry. The actor showed his potential in the very first movie Vicky Donor, but the last 3 years’ lucrative phase has been the game changer for this new born Star.

From 2017, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered 6 consecutive hits including Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl and now Bala. All of these movies have earned more than 100% profits at the box office. Since, the actor has been part of controlled budget flicks, they have earned huge returns on the merit of the content and of course, the pull of Ayush’CONSISTENT’MANn.

Take a look at the profits of Ayushmann’s last 6 releases:

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Budget- 17 crores, Lifetime- 41.90 crores, ROI (Return On Investment)- 24.90 crores, Profit- 146.47%

AndhaDhun

Budget- 20 crores, Lifetime- 72.50 crores, ROI- 52.50 crores, Profit- 262.50%

Badhaai Ho

Budget- 22 crores, Lifetime- 136.80 crores, ROI- 114.80 crores, Profit- 521.81%

Article 15

Budget- 25 crores, Lifetime- 63.05 crores, ROI- 38.05 crores, Profit- 152.20%

Dream Girl

Budget- 30 crores, Lifetime- 139.70 crores, ROI- 109.70 crores, Profit- 365.66%

Bala

Budget- 35 crores, Lifetime- 97 crores*, ROI- 62 crores*, Profit- 177.14%*

The surprising fact about the actor is that he amongst the big league superstars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, to deliver back to back hits and is the only one to have 6 consecutive movies earning profit more than 100% and with highly anticipated Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan making all the right buzz, looks like he will only strengthen his hold at the box office.

Kudos to the champ!

