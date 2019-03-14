Made In Heaven Review (Amazon Prime): Each Shade Of Gray Is Mixed Well To Design This Avant-Garde

Made In Heaven Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Vijay Raaz, Natasha Singh, Vinay Pathak, Ayesha Raza, Yashaswini Dayama

Director: Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Prashant Nair, Alankrita Shrivastava

What’s Good: The amount of entertainment and intrigue it brings in with the sturdy content, some herculean performances and never-heard-before writing

What’s Bad: Taking the sensitive route, it loses its way at some junctures but ultimately ends on a dazzling destination

As cliched as it may sound, Made In Heaven is the name of a company planning weddings. In the founders’ department, we’ve Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) – a girl who has achieved everything from nothing. Not exactly, the rags to riches, but she has seen some troubled time before marrying, the entrepreneur of the year, Adil Khanna (Jim Sarbh). She couples with Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur), who’s a gay struggling to get out of the closet for his near ones.

Made In Heaven is invested by Adil Khanna and he’s the only investor until Jauhari Bhai (Vijay Raaz) steps in as a silent partner. From hot-shot billionaires to politicians, Tara & Karan try to plan every big wedding of the town to compete with the market leaders Harmony. The entire story is about how every marriage comes with an obstacle, which needs to be solved by Made In Heaven and team.

Made In Heaven Movie Review: Script Analysis

The entire series is tightly packed in 9 episodes and each of them unveils a dark side of the weddings happening in India. From homosexuality to impotency, each gray shade is mixed so well with the colourful screenplay – all that’s left is an avant-garde art. The places explored are not new, they’re the venues that have been there since years now but the lively cinematography (Jay Oza, John Jacob Payyapalli, Stefan Ciupek, and Tany Satam) just adds to the novelty factor.

Covering the narrow lanes of Delhi, depicting the messy wired roads as a metaphor for the messed up lives of the characters; creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti dive deep down in their creative minds to come up with this magic happening on-screen. This isn’t a perfect five show because there are certain instances lacking the connect. The brilliant writing covers up for most the minuses, but after having such a perfect meal, if you’re still hungry – you must’ve missed something (or blame it on your large appetite).

Made In Heaven Movie Review: Star Performance

Sobhita Dhulipala explodes as Tara! She has played with almost every emotion and doesn’t compromise with a single of them. Her charming exterior makes you stick with her but she rises in the ones that are filled with well-written drama. As I posted on my Twitter, my current relationship status is crushing over Sobhita.

Arjun Mathur’s Karan is one of the most relatable characters of the show. His character gets the most detailing of all and Arjun will emotionally drench you towards the end. The homosexual angle of Karan is explored like never before in the history of Indian cinema/digital. Arjun justifies every frame of being this struggling human being fighting for his rights.

Jim Sarbh is commendable as Adil Khanna – a no-nonsense rich businessman’s confused about his marital status and love life. Shivani Raghuvanshi shines brightly as Jazz. Her chirpy appearance in tempo with her suffering background works extremely well for the narration. Also, her track with Shashank Arora (Kabir) emerges as one of the best points of the story.

Shashank, who was a caterpillar in Titli has now turned into a moth in Made In Heaven. His commentary towards the end of suddenly became my most awaited thing with every passing episode. We’ve seen a better Kalki Koechlin playing more complex characters with ease. Here, she got a weak character sketch compared to a mammoth of talent around her.

Out of the supporting cast, Vijay Raaz tops the charts with his usual quirk and the kind of unpredictability he carries around. Knowing his strong zone, his character has been designed in a way that one will crave for more screen-time from him. Natasha Singh as Shibani Bagchi is subtle and delivers what was required to form her role. Vinay Pathak and

Ayesha Raza as Karan’s neighbours get one amazing plot-twist and that brings up very important learning. Yashaswini Dayama’s (Dear Zindagi, Phobia fame) portryal of Mital Gupta is mature and well-written.

Made In Heaven Movie Review: Direction, Music

The direction of the episodes is divided between four directors Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava. The first couple is of Zoya and clearly shows her school of thoughts; from displaying the emotions through the back windows of the cars to laying the base for an abundance of surprises coming ahead. From the rest of the three directors, Alankrita surprised with her skills. Maybe she got the advantage of coming into the finale, but can’t cross off the fact that she has it in her.

Music is the section where the whole series kind-of dipped for me. It has everything almost perfect and few songs are good, but just didn’t push up the bar with the tunes. Background score is exceptionally good and serves its purpose. One special mention: When Kabir comes out from Jazz’s house and he witnesses the mess in the area, that’s where BGM scores the most.

Made In Heaven Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Made In Heaven is definitely the best thing to come out on the Indian digital platform. It tackles so many complex issues with such ease, leaving you no choice but understand and think over of where did it all go wrong.

Four stars!

Made In Heaven Trailer

Made In Heaven releases on 8th March, 2019.

