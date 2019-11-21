Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan & Team To Rope In Housefull 4 Actress Kriti Kharbanda?

Post a string of success this year with Super 30 and War, Hrithik Roshan is all set to work with father Rakesh Roshan for the much anticipated, Krrish 4. While the confirmation has already been made, details regarding the cast still remains under wraps. However, if recent reports are to believed Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda may be a part of the movie.

Yes, you heard it right! Hrithik Roshan in a recent interview had revealed that he’d been working with Rakesh Roshan and taking the franchise ahead with its third instalment. If reports are now to believed, the team has begun the casting process and have their eyes on Kriti Kharbanda who’s been in the news for quite a while with biggies like Housefull 4 and the upcoming Pagalpanti.

A source close to Free Press Jounal reveals the same as, “The casting for the third part of Rakesh Roshan’s superhero franchise is expected to go on floors next year. The project has been bit delayed due to Rakesh’s illness. Hrithik has recently revealed that the film going to start soon and according to team members the cast is still being locked. Kriti Kharbanda is considered for one of the parts in the film but whether she will be selected for a role or not that is not yet decided.”

Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda has been marking the headline recently after she made her exit from Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. While the decision has been made mutually by the actress as well as the makers, reports were earlier doing the rounds that the reason behind the fall out had been the actress’ tantrums on the sets.

Would you like to see Kriti alongside Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4? Let us know in the comment section below.

