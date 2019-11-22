Nikkhil Advani On Marjaavaan: “It’s Milap Zaveri’s Film & I Can’t Take Credit For It”

Producer-filmmaker Nikkhil Advani would not like to take credit for “Marjaavaan“. He said, it is a film by Milap Zaveri, who loves to make mass entertainers.

“I cannot take credit for ‘Marjaavaan‘. It is entirely Milap’s (Zaveri) film because I don’t make such films. At the trailer launch of ‘Marjaavaan‘, too, I said I don’t want to take credit for this film because it is Milap’s conviction. He believes in certain kind of audience and certain kind of films. I still make films like ‘Batla House‘ and ‘Airlift‘. So, Milap loves audiences and I love telling stories — that’s the difference between us. I think it is completely his victory,” said Advani, while interacting with the media at the special screening of the web series named ‘Out Of Love’ on Wednesday in Mumbai.

“Marjaavaan” collected Rs 7 crore on the day one of release and managed a first-weekend collection of Rs 17.39 crore.

Advani insisted “Marjaavaan” was a mass entertainer, not meant for critics or people who liked intelligent cinema. “I think the most important reviews are reviews of the public. There are people who have 10, 20 and 50 whatsapp groups where they have posted their own reviews of the film. I feel reviews of so-called reviewers don’t matter because the public is reviewing everything now.”

Nikkhil Advani is collaborating with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for an untitled cross-border-romantic story. Talking about the film, Advani said: “The release date of the film is also finalised. We haven’t announced it yet. There are two to three names we are discussing. I have decided we will put all the three names on the poster and then we will see which is the best one for its title. It’s a very special film, being made by my assistant Kaashvi Nair. She has worked with me for nine years. She is (filmmaker) Shashilal Nair’s daughter.”

Advani added, about his upcoming film: “It’s a complete family entertainer. It’s in the space of films like ‘Badhaai Ho‘, ‘Luka Chuppi‘, ‘Tanu Weds Manu‘ and ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan‘.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!