Naga Chaitanya’s FIRST Look From Sekhar Kammula’s Rom-Com Is Out

Fans of Tollywood heartthrob Naga Chaitanya can’t keep calm, as their favourite star has his birthday tomorrow. It was yesterday evening when the young actor took on Twitter to share his first look from Sekhar Kammula’s next which has been tentatively titled #NC19.

Apart from the first look, the actor also had an important announcement to make, as he tweeted that the first glimpse from #NC19 will be unveiled tomorrow i.e on occasion of his birthday.

Chaitanya’s tweet read: Experience the world of #NC19 on 23rd Nov at 10:30 am

Talking about Naga Chaitanya’s first look, the actor can be seen with all smiles donned in a sports jacket and grey pants.

#NC19 has Maari 2 actress Sai Pallavi in lead opposite Naga Chaitanya.

The romantic comedy went on floors in the month of September in Hyderabad.

#NC19‘s director Sekhar Kammula who is well for his directional work for films like Happy Days, Leader among others has returned to film direction after a long gap of two years.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, the actor has K.S Ravindra’s comedy-drama Venky Mama set for release. The film also stars Chaitanya’s uncle and Tollywood superstar Venkatesh in lead.

Venky Mama has actresses Raashi Khanna and Paayal Rajput as the film’s leading ladies.

The music for the film has been composed by S.Thaman.

Venky Mama will hit big screens on 13th December on occasion of Venkatesh’s Birthday.

