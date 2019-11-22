Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan’s Marital Rape Monologue NO Longer A Part Of The Film, Confirms Producer

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh fell into the lap of controversy with the release of its trailer. While Kartik’s remarks on sex and marital rape did not go well with many and there was rage, the producer of the film Juno Chopra has now confirmed that the particular dialogues are now removed and also spilled beans over Taapsee Pannu controversy.

Kartik’s monologue is something fans wait for, but this time it went drastically wrong. His monologue was that of a man cribbing about his married life and talking about sex referring to many things around. The comments triggered the audience and were not accepted.

Confirming that the particular dialogues are cut and won’t be shown in the movie in its final cut told Mumbai Mirror, “Both my grandfather and my dad (Ravi Chopra) made socially relevant films and while I haven’t made one yet, I believe in doing the right thing. Respecting people’s sentiments we’ve edited out the lines.”

Meanwhile, Bhumi apologizing on behalf of the whole team in an interview with Zoom said, “If we have hurt anybody’s sentiments, we are sorry because that wasn’t the intention. But everybody who is involved in Pati Patni Aur Woh does not belong to that school, does not belong to that thought process.”

For the unversed, Bhumi’s character was to be played by Taapsee Pannu who was replaced overnight without informing her. The actress had then come out and slammed the makers for not even giving her a legit reason.

Talking about the same Juno said, “Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi are the only three I saw for this film. I’m thankful that I got them without having to go to anybody.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!