AIB Fame Utsav Chakraborty’s Audio Clip With #MeToo Accuser’s Advocate LEAKED; Shares “Didn’t Have Enough Money To Afford A Lawyer”

#MeToo movement turned the wave in India with Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. Soon, a lot of revelations were made with celebs like Anu Malik, Sajid Khan, Alok Nath amongst others being charged too. A wrath was faced by All India Bakchod (AIB) too when Utsav Chakraborty was accused, and now the comedian is opening up all about it.

In a recent interview, Utsav shared why he remained silent all long if he says he’s innocent. On being asked to why he didn’t opt for a legal route, the comedian in a conversation with Free Press Journal revealed, “I didn’t have any means to approach legally since everyone had abandoned me. I didn’t have enough money to afford a lawyer. I had less than Rs 20,000 in my account. My source for payments also stopped responding.”

Furthermore, he slammed the comedy Industry for not coming in his support. “Stand up is a very hypocritical community, everyone is a competitor. It is that sudden ascent to power for most of them. It is a very bitchy one, we love to see the others taken down. But it was about someone getting called out for stealing jokes, and not something like this. This woman, however, started doing stand-up on an open mic three days before she called me out,” Utsav shared.

"Why would so many women lie about one person?" In the next few tweets, I will tackle all the malicious insinuations and abject falsehoods put forth on me either by @AGirlOfHerWords or the media frenzy that followed. Stay tuned. — Utsav Chakraborty (@Wootsaw) November 21, 2019

Meanwhile, an audio of Utsav Chakraborty’s conversation with the accuser’s lawyer is going viral all across the Internet where he could be heard saying he’s innocent and how things took a toll and he’s been dealing with the consequences ever since the #MeToo accusations.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!