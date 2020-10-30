Mirzapur 2: Dhabba Author Surender Mohan Pathak To File Case Against Makers In Delhi HC

While the fandom is rejoicing the release of Mirzapur 2, the show has also managed to grab the negative limelight. Yesterday we saw author Surender Mohan Pathak accuse the makers of using his novel Dhabba in an inappropriate context. Turns out, the author is now moving to the Delhi High Court against the makers. Read on to know more about the same.

For the ones who have seen the show, Pathak is the author of Dhabba that is used in a scene from the show. It features Kulbhushan Kharbanda’ Bauji reading the book while Rasika Dugal’s Beena comes to meet him. As per Pathak, the voice-over that says what Bauji is reading has no relation with the text in the book. As per him, the makers have turned his writing into erotica.

As per Mid Day, the Dhabba writer is planning to file a case against the Mirzapur 2 makers in the Delhi high court. Surender Mohan Pathak has called this a violation of the copyright act. He has even written regarding that same to Excel Entertainment.

He said, “I am waiting for their response to my notice. If I don’t hear from them within the stipulated period of one week, I’ll file a case in Delhi High Court against the makers of Mirzapur 2.”

Surender Mohan Pathak says he had no clue about this until his fans who saw the show brought it to his notice. As per him, the scene in Mirzapur 2 creates a wrong impression of his book, and it is an attempt to tarnish his image. He also said that the makers have used cheap p*rn to titillate their audience.

Surender Mohan Pathak said, “When the complaints started pouring in, my daughter showed me the scene. The makers added their own filthy, disgusting [lines] as a voiceover and passed it off as the content of my novel, which was published 10 years ago. They used cheap p*rn to titillate the viewers, and to tarnish my image as a well-established mystery writer.”

“In the voiceover in Mirzapur 2, a character named Baldev Raj is mentioned; there is no such character in Dhabba. Many readers, who haven’t read the novel, could get a wrong impression that the author, in his old age, has lost his mind and resorted to writing pornography to gain publicity. I consider it a conspiracy to defame me,” Pathak added.

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

