Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi has already set the box office on fire, proving to be an inspiration for the movies refraining from a theatrical release at this point in time. But, to make sure that this remains as it’s, makers will have to keep releasing their films in cinema halls. The presence of the Omicron variant is like the sword hanging on the filmmakers’ heads at the moment.

The traces of the new variant has been another scary thing making headlines in the past few days and that’s bothering many filmmakers as well. Just to give you a gist of what’s at stake, we’ve around 3000 crores+ riding on the movies in the next six months. We’ll also get to how we’ve reached that magic number but let’s start a debate before that.

Do you think another complete lockdown would be a sensible decision at this moment? Or are you from the ‘let’s better be cautious’ side of things? Closure of cinema halls have already impacted many lives and another lockdown could prove to be a lot for them.

Instead, can’t we be more strict regarding the viewers following the guidelines while enjoying films? There, still are many cinema halls that allow people in without checking a single piece of vaccine verification document. Despite the 50% occupancy rule, many aren’t leaving a seat in between and sitting together showing a middle finger to the theatre guidelines. We know it gets uncomfortable but not many keep their masks on while watching the films. Don’t you think this need to change instead of imposing a hard lockdown yet again?

Successful movies at the box office also indirectly help to grow the economy and lockdown could only prove to put a break to the same. Now, let’s come to the list of big films releasing in the next six months and what could be their approx box office collection. (Before bashing for giving a lower number to your favourite film or vice versa, please consider this is just a rough prediction totally based on wonders done by Sooryavanshi. The numbers would definitely change as these movies release & the ones below act as an approx filler to give you an idea of the amount of money dependent on films releasing in cinema halls.)

Date – Movie – Predicted Approximate Collections

3rd December – Tadap – 70 crores

10th December – Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui – 45 crores

16th December – Spider-Man: No Way Home – 125 crores

24th December – 83 – 150 crores

31st December – Jersey – 150 crores

7th January – RRR – 200 crores

14th January – Radhe Shyam – 150 crores

21st January – Prithviraj – 200 crores

4th February – Badhaai Do – 100 crores

18th February – Gangubai Kathiawadi – 75 crores

25th February – Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 100 crores

4th March – Bachchan Pandey – 150 crores

18th March – Shamshera – 200 crores

25th March – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 100 crores

31st March – Anek – 100 crores

8th April – Dhaakad – 60 crores

14th April – KGF: Chapter 2 – 200 crores

14th April – Laal Singh Chaddha – 200 crores

14th April – Salaar – 200 crores

29th April – Heropanti 2 – 100 crores

28th April – Runway 34 – 100 crores

13th May – Mission Majnu – 70 crores

3rd June – Maidaan – 125 crores

24th June – Jug Jugg Jeeyo – 100 crores

Total: 3070 crores

We urge the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers of States & dedicated health authorities to implement proper strict guidelines, have health infrastructure, proper check points to control and eliminate risks. We also request the public to play the role of responsible citizen and follow safety measures without disobeying the system to be honest to yourself for the larger benefit of society and country.

What do you think of the same? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

