Sooryavanshi has been staying stable right through the fourth week with collections continuing to be over 50 lakhs on each of the weekdays. If Monday was 64 lakhs and Tuesday was 62 lakhs, Wednesday also stayed good with 51 lakhs more coming in. Of course, had it been around 55 lakhs then one could well have expected Thursday also to be very 50 lakhs. That won’t be the case now but still what the film has managed so far is good enough.

The overall collections now stand at 190.88 crores and a little over 9 crores need to come next for the Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty film for its 200 Crore Club entry. It’s going to be a very tough ride from here for the film to achieve that since not just is Tadap arriving tomorrow but also Netflix would be premiering Sooryavanshi very soon. Once that happens, the audience is only going to get further divided since the film would be available for streaming at the convenience of home.

While the window for the OTT premiere has come down from 8 weeks to 4 weeks, for big-ticket films like these the sooner it goes back to the original window, the better it would be for the theatrical prospects to get brighter. That would be so that audiences too would rather step into cinemas instead of being assured that a film would anyways be available at their home screen in less than a month.

