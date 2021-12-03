Veteran actor Dharmendra is considered the He-man of Bollywood. With a large number of filmography, the Dharam Veer star has given several blockbusters in his long career. A few years ago, while appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, the Sholay actor recalled a funny incident when he drunk dialled Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

In 2019, the actor graced the comedy show to promote his grandson Karan Deol’s movie ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas,’ along with Sunny Deol and film lead actress, Sahher Bambba.

In one of the segments of The Kapil Sharma Show, Dharmendra opened up about the hilarious incident, he told, “Hrishida (Hrishikesh Mukherjee) had told me a story on a flight, Anand. While coming from Bangalore, he said to me that ‘we were going to do this’ and ‘we were going to do that’. And later, I found out that the movie had started rolling with Rajesh Khanna in the lead role.”

Dharmendra hilariously added, “I didn’t let Hrishida sleep the whole night. I told him, “You were going to give me the role, you told me the story, then why did you give him the film?” He kept telling me, “Dharam, go to sleep, we will talk in the morning.” He would cut the line and I would call him back asking, “Why did you give him the role?”

Interestingly, this year, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s iconic movie ‘Anand’, starring Rajesh Khanna & Amitabh Bachchan, completed 50 years.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Hema Malini and Rajkummar Rao starrer, Shimla Mirchi. He’s currently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, along with Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and Apne 2.

Last year Bobby Deol confirmed that he’s working in Apne 2 with his father, talking to Bollywood Life, he told, “There’s a film (after Aashram 2) with my dad (Dharmendra) and my brother (Sunny Deol), Apne part 2, which we’re working on the script for, so, hopefully, that should start mid-next year. It is going to be a completely different story (from 2007’s Apne), but it is going to be definitely based on boxing.”

