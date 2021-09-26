Advertisement

Indian Idol 14 may have wrapped up several weeks ago but its contestants – winner, runners-up and all – are still making the headlines owing to their meetups, post and more. The reason for them coming in the news today is because Pawandeep Rajan has recorded his first song with co-contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Ashish Kulkarni.

The winner (Rajan) while being overwhelmed with the love coming his way since his win is also thrilled about recording his first song with the duo and can’t stop gushing about it. Read on for all the trio have to say about the song and recording it.

Advertisement

As reported by Pinkvilla, Pawandeep Rajan’s song with his Indian Idol 12 co-contestant Ashish Kulkarni was recorded on a grand scale. Over 70 musicians were part of the track that was being recorded at Yash Raj Studios. Talking about it, Ashish said, “It feels great to work with such senior musicians and legendary artists. They played for us when we were participants in Indian Idol and now we are getting to work with them as music composers.”

On the other hand, Indian Idol 12 winner, Pawandeep Rajan, who himself plays a lot of instruments, was all praises for the musicians and thrilled to have recorded the song with his friend. He said, “We had the strings section recording today. It was a pleasure to see these great musicians play live here for our song.”

Pawan also recorded a duet with Indian Idol 12’s 1st runners-up Arunita Kanjilal. Talking about it, she said, “We have to listen to this song at least 10 times to know the instruments used in the song.” Meanwhile, Ashish also praised Pawandeep and Arunita. The singer said, “After Pawan and Arunita sing the final vocals the song will get that finishing touch and it’ll be perfect.”

Pawandeep Rajan also lauded his co-singers and said, “Arunita has sung really well and Ashish da made the song in one go.” Producer-director Raj Surani was amazed by the young talent. He said, “I felt that they are seasoned composers and their composition is sure to bring back the melody which has been in today’s song.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15 Exclusive: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Excited To See Asim Riaz’s Brother Umar Riaz, Adds Pratik Sehajpal Will Do ‘Dhamaal’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube