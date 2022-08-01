Lisa Kudrow once had an encounter with a rude Friends guest star whose remark about the actress hit the headlines. Kudrow became famous through her character Phoebe in the famous 90s sitcom. Besides her, it starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Just recently, Kudrow celebrated her 59th birthday and her besties, Aniston and Cox, took to their Instagram Stories to pay tribute to their former co-star. Jen took a walk down memory lane and posted a snap from 2003. While Courteney shared a video of the two.

Coming back to the point, Lisa Kudrow, back in 2017, revealed an incident where a Friends guest star directed a sexist comment to the actress. While appearing on US TV’s Watch What Happens Live, Lisa spoke with the host Andy Cohen about the time a guest star on her show told her she was “f*ckable” after she put makeup on.

“I rehearsed without makeup most of the week,” Lisa Kudrow said. The Friends star continued, “And then on show night, I’m in hair and makeup, and I was told, ‘Oh wow, NOW you’re’ – can I say it? ‘Now you’re fuckable.’” Kudrow added, “That’s bad behavior, I say.” The actress further revealed that she confided to her co-star Matt LeBlanc after it happened. “He’s a big brother,” she said.

We totally agree with what Lisa said. Though, unfortunately, she isn’t the only one who has had sexist comments directed their way. Taylor Swift, Scarlet Johansson, Blake Lively, and more have faced the same perils. However, just like the Bojack Horseman actress, all of them shut those remarks down.

While talking about Lisa Kudrow and Friends, recently, the actress also revealed how she bagged the role of Phoebe Buffay and why it required an extra audition. Read more about that on Koimoi!

