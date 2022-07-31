Taylor Swift, who happens to be one of the biggest artists in the world, is currently making headlines for not a very good reason. Ever since a recent report revealed that she has topped the list of taking the most private jet trips and thus leaving the highest carbon emissions footprint, the singer has been getting a lot of backlash on social media. Now, netizens are losing their calm on the ‘Love Story’ singer and a user on Instagram lashed out while mentioning that ‘we’ve to use paper straw’ to save the planet. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

It all started when Kylie Jenner was slammed by netizens for taking a 17-minute long flight. Later digital marketing firm Yard released a list of which celebs’ jet travelled the most in 2022 and it had some of the biggest names in the world including Swift, Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Oprah Winfrey and others.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift clarified her private jet trips and told E!News, “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Now post the clarification, netizens are still slamming her. Reacting to E!News’ post on Instagram, a user commented, “Loaned her jet to other people” like that’s makes it rly that much better 😭 and by that they mean her management team took a 20 min flight to go to a meeting that could’ve been over zoom stop with this shit.” Another user commented, “How does loaning it out to other climate criminals make her less of one??? That’s like lending out a matches knowing someone is using them to light forest fires!” A third user commented, “It baffles me how y’all defending these rich celebs using private jets to go shopping and vacations when you’re barely surviving with your paychecks each month AND we have to use paper straw to save the planet smh.”

What are your thoughts on netizens slamming Taylor Swift on her carbon footprint using private jet trips? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Chris Rock Reacts To Will Smith’s ‘Unacceptable’ Apology, Says “Everyone Is Trying To Be A F*cking Victim”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram