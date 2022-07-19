The iconic American television sitcom Friends blew up to be a major success in the Hollywood television industry. To date, fans quote the famous lines from the show and remember all the memorable moments left by the characters. Among them, we surely cannot forget Phoebe Buffay’s role played by Lisa Kudrow.

Talking about the same, recently the actress went candid about how she got her role in hilarious sitcoms. Let’s check it out.

It was recently during a podcast interview on Jess Cagle’s Podcast With Julia Cunnigham when Lisa Kudrow opened up about her bagging the role in Friends. Talking about the same, the actress stated that was called in for an extra audition to get the role. As per her the reason behind this was to prove to director Jim Burrows that she was perfect for the part. The scenario came up after her dismissal from her previous work Frasier, which was another one of Burrows’s famous series, after being “mistakenly cast” at the time according to her.

Lisa Kudrow said, “I knew that Jim clocked that I was wrong from the table read and so I thought, ‘Oh he doesn’t like me or what I do.'” The actress confessed that she was the only one called back for a special interview for Jim Burrows as no one else was called. She said, “I thought maybe everyone had to do it, but I found out a few years ago that I was the only one. Just to make sure that it was all OK with Jimmy that I played Phoebe.”

Talking about the show, Lisa played the role of Phoebe for a complete 10 seasons till the last episode and was one of the fan favourites out in the world. The actress earned a lot of praise for her role and even managed to bag the supporting actress in a comedy series Emmy during the show’s fourth season.

