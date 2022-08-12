Saraya-Jade Bevis – who is better known by her professional name Paige, is a 29-year-old retired professional wrestler. The former WWE star – who is also a two-time WWE Divas Champion, was all over social media in 2017 when her s*x tape – of when she was 19, was leaked. Now, she had opened up about it.

In a recent chat, the former wrestler revealed she hit ‘rock bottom’ after her n*de photos and video was leaked online. Talking about it, she revealed she didn’t want to be alive anymore and was thinking of how her father would react to it. Read on.

During a recent interaction with Renee Paquette on her podcast ‘The Sessions’ on The Volume (as reported by NY Post), Paige – who now goes by her given name Saraya, got candid about a harrowing time in her life aka when her s*x tape was leaked. Revealing that she was in San Antonio when “the most awful moment of my life” was pasted all over social media, the former WWE star said, “The person that I was with at the time showed me a picture on Twitter. I was just like ‘Oh my God.’ I was like, ‘Is that real?’ because I couldn’t believe it was real at first. I was f*cking 19 years old, and I was completely f*cking mortified. I ran out of the house. I ran. I just kept f*cking running.”

Continuing further, Paige added that she hid in a bush for fear that other people would recognize her. Stating that the leak happened when she was battling substance abuse issues with cocaine and alcohol use, Saraya said, “I was [hiding] inside a f*cking bush, thinking that if people recognize me they’re gonna know. I’d never wish that upon anyone, because that’s the most vulnerable part of you. I felt so stupid to have trusted this person at the time. I’ve never done it since. That was a f*cking lesson, I’ve learned, and I’ll never be caught dead doing it again.”

The former WWE star further added, “I felt so f*cking stupid, and so embarrassed, and was I already like a f*cking coke head at this time, and loved to drink, and that really f*cking got me to rock bottom where I didn’t really want to be alive anymore, dude. It was f*cking awful. I just was so f*cking sad. I remember being like, ‘if my dad is disappointed with me, I don’t think I could be here anymore.’”

Given that her first thoughts were about how her father would react, Paige revealed she called him inside the bush and said that she was “so sorry.” His response talked her off the proverbial ledge aka not wanting to live anymore. Recalling their chat, Saraya revealed he said, “You had s*x. Everyone’s done it. Unfortunately, you’re just in the public eye. It is what it is. You’ve got to suck it up. It’s gonna hurt for a little bit. People are gonna make fun of you forever. I just want you to know that I’m still proud of you and I’m not disappointed.”

The former WWE star before signing off said “if my family are OK with me then I’m gonna be OK” thus avoiding taking any drastic steps.

Saraya said that this “instantly changed” the way she was feeling. She called her brother, who had a similar reaction. Ultimately, she concluded: “Well, if my family are OK with me then I’m gonna be OK.”

