Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and more. A while ago, Aish made a stunning appearance in Hyderabad to promote her upcoming film in a beautiful red suit with heavy embroidery and she indeed is the eternal goddess of beauty making your heart skip a beat. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Aish is quite popular on social media with over 10 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be quite active there and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans on the site. Now talking about her latest appearance, the actress appeared in Hyderabad for PS I’s event and looked graceful as ever.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a beautiful bright red coloured suit with heavy golden embroidery over it. The beauty styled it with heavy South Indian layered tradition jewellery. Aish accessorised the look with golden heels and flashed her million dollar smile to the paps.

For makeup, the Ponniyin Selvan actress opted subtle pink smokey hues on the eyes with her signature winged eyeliner and lips lips. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kept her tresses open with middle-parting, winning her fashion game.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Oh my my, what is this beauty! There’s absolutely no one as graceful as her in the Bollywood industry.

In fact, if you’ve your roka coming up and you want to wear something heavy yet chic, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s suit fits the bill perfectly.

What are your thoughts on her fashionable attire? Tell us in the comments below.

