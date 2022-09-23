After six years of being married, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Gover announced to the world that they were expecting their first kid. While the announcement was made on social media with some adorable pictures, the Raaz actress has been delivering pregnancy goals ever since.

Not only did Bipasha look stunning in the weeks that followed the announcement, but she also looked even more gorgeous and ethereal at her baby shower held earlier today. Scroll down to take a look at the mommy-to-be’s look and let us know what you think of it in the comments below.

As visible from the pictures circulating online from Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s baby shower, the Alone actress opted for a beautiful baby pink gown complete with a floor-sweeping cape. Keeping her maternity style classy, the flowy gown made the mommy-to-be look princess-like. But while it sure did give off Disney vibes, the Bengali siren sure did look s*xy in it too.

Bipasha Basu’s baby pink gown to the baby shower featured a pretty high slit down the front of the gown – that’s only visible as she walks. She took the hotness quotient of this look higher by having the ensemble feature a deep V-neck that showed only a hint of her cl*avage.

The actress styled her look with flat pink sandals, a tiny pink bag (complete with fluff on the handle), rings, a watch and extremely long earrings. While her hairdo was a simple centre parted hairstyle with light curls, her makeup only made her pregnancy glow more prominent.

While the mommy looked stunning, daddy-to-be Karan Singh Grover looked dashing in a blue three-piece suit. Check out Bipasha Basu’s look from her baby shower here:

