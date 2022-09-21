One of the star kids who make it big in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor has acquired a special place in all of our hearts. Apart from her professional front, Janhvi is quite famous among fashion enthusiasts as she is one of the hottest divas in Tinseltown right now who has a unique sense of fashion and style.

Be it sultry body-hugging dresses or beautiful gorgeous sarees, Janhvi has a knack to crack fashion decodes according to her style sense. Whatever she wears, it becomes trendy.

A few hours back, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. And in one glance, her beauty took away my breath. She can be seen wearing a beautiful and serene white coloured organza saree that featured multi-coloured blooming floral prints all over it with a pink bordered hemline. She paired it up with a matching printed blouse with noodle strap detailing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic earrings and donned the ‘clean makeup’ look. She completed her makeup with a light foundation, blushed cheeks, pink tinted eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, high-defined brows, and nude peach lip shade. She took the crown section of her hair and puffed it, leaving the rest open.

Before spring, she brought the full spring vibes with her looks and made our hearts scream out loud, Alexa! play ‘baharo phool barsao mera mehboob aya hai…’

A few days back, Janhvi turned into full glam mode as she donned a white coloured corset dress and brought the modern Bridgerton vibes!

What are your thoughts about Janhvi Kapoor’s floral saree look? Would you like to recreate it? Let us know in the comments!

