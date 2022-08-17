Television Industry’s handsome hunk Karan Singh Grover has been making news since he and his wife and Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu announced that they are expecting their first child, on social media.

However, recently the Dill Mill Gayye star has fallen prey to online trolling over his behaviour after the actor was recently spotted by the shutterbugs.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have left all their fans in awe since they announced the news about their first pregnancy. The Qubool Hai actor was recently spotted by the paparazzi while he was in the city at a food mall buying a handful of snack items for his wife and soon-to-be mommy Bipasha. In the video that’s going viral on the internet, Karan was seen coming out of a superstore as the shutterbugs requested him for photographs. They also congratulate him on the happy news.

As the video goes ahead, a young beggar who was selling a handmade fan, asked Karan Singh Grover for money in exchange for a fan. However, the actor refused to give her anything and walked away to his car. This act of his has now left the netizens enraged and they are brutally trolling him for the same in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

One wrote, “jennifer kaha aur ye bikhari kaha ye to bs nokar ban kr reh gya😂”

The second one wrote, “Bipasha ne isko saman lane bheja shayad and ye bum scratch karke hat dikhaya”

The third one commented, “Iske pass paisa kaha hoga ye to khud bipasha ke bharose ji raha hai”

The fourth one commented, “Oversmartness kabhi kabhi le dubti hai vahi Karan k sath hua “

The fifth one said, “Karan keh rha he me khud bhikari hu bhai tujhe kya duga… 😂😂😂”

Meanwhile recently Karan and Bipasha had taken it to their Instagram handle to share the amazing news of their first pregnancy. Their caption read, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.

We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.

Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three.

A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee😄❤️ Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby🙏 Durga Durga🙏 “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

What are your thoughts on Karan Singh Grover ignoring a beggar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

