It is no hidden fact that Amber Heard allegedly cheated on Johnny Depp not once but multiple times during their marriage. Pictures of her getting cozy with Elon Musk in an elevator have previously surfaced online. But was it her relationship with Cara Delevingne that truly bothered the Pirates Of The Caribbean star? Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Cara is bisexual and has reportedly dated stars like Ashley Benson, Michelle Rodriguez, Harry Styles amongst others. While she has never openly accepted her relationship with Amber, there have been several pictures of them kissing that prove the rumours.

Reports also have previously suggested that Amber Heard had been indulged in a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne. The SpaceX CEO had rubbished those rumours and claimed that he has only been friends with the supermodel and she could confirm it too. But Johnny Depp seemed to have always known that there was something fishy.

A source close to The Sun informed in 2016, “Amber’s friendship with Cara, which grew closer and closer over time, brought about the beginning of the end for her marriage to Johnny. Amber always made her bisexual tendencies quite obvious. But that would spark furious rows with Johnny, who hated how indiscreet she was being.”

Reports also suggest that Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne would often keep partying while Johnny Depp kept saying he needed sleep. “It didn’t help that Johnny couldn’t stand Cara. He found her obnoxious and disrespectful and would ask his staff to warn him when she was going to be around. He didn’t like quite a few of Amber’s friends, but he took a particular dislike to Cara. It was the friendship with her that really started to drive him insane,” added the source.

Well, looks like Johnny Depp wasn’t wrong after all.

