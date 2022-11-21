American media franchise Marvel and DC comics have a massive fanbase around the world. Almost all the superhero films that have been released by the franchise have become a blockbuster at the box office. Fans often eagerly wait with bated breath for the next release.

However, now a new study shows fans of both franchises are exhausted by the slew of movies that are released as part of a franchise. The study comes at a time when recent releases have been dominating the global box office numbers. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a fan platform Fandom, even though a larger section of comic or action superhero fans would watch a new Marvel release in comparison to a DC release, the likelihood is more towards content that contains a single, stand-alone superhero story rather than a plot that begs to pull out characters from the franchise. The survey drew in from around 5,000 fans ranging from entertainment to gaming.

The study also threw some light on the audience which can be categorized into four different subcategories, in order to understand the underlying motivation. These categories are the Advocates, the Intentionalists, The Culturists, and The Flirt. Each subcategory has a different perspective towards watching the same film.

The Advocates are the loyal fanbase who will see any Marvel film right after its release. They’re deeply invested in the Marvel universe and will not miss the film at any cost. These films have become a part of their generation in a way that they know every little aspect of the universe.

Whereas The Intentionalists, who are the largest fanbase, are more likely to watch the film after checking the reviews and get influenced by marketing. They follow the filmmaker more than the projects. They will watch the film within two days of release. Then, there are the Culturalists who are mostly influenced by the buzz and will likely watch the movie within a month. At last, there is The Flirt, who are more likely to watch the film only if they have time.

The report claims that the franchise’s fan base comprises Culturalists and Flirts. They bring in the specific importance of marketing along the way. While the majority of the fans would watch films of Marvel and DC but 20 percent of DC fans say they are tired of the constant releases whereas, for Marvel, the pull is around 36%.

Perkins Miller, the CEO of Fandom said, “Reaching consumers in an impactful way is not a one-size-fits-all formula. Understanding the spectrum of fan identity and how it affects fan behavior has never been more critical across the ever-expanding entertainment landscape. This spectrum of the audience is very important to understand, underlining the franchise’s reach with the fans and beyond. At this rate, with the number of global releases this year, it will be interesting to see the reach of the next few Marvel and DC projects.”

Must Read: Fast X: Vin Diesel Led Actioner Joins The League Of Most Expensive Films, Carrying Budget Almost Equal To Avengers: Endgame

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News