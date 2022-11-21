Jason David Frank was one of the original Power Rangers from “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” dated back in 1993. He debuted in the kids’ series as one of the six crime/monster killers as masked superheroes. However, as per recent reports, the actor and mixed martial artist had commited suicide and was found dead in Texas at the age of 49. Read on to find out!

JDF’s Tommy Oliver’s character in Power Rangers was started off as a Green Ranger, but later, he was turned into a White Ranger and the leader of their team. He starred in 3 seasons as one of the leads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to TMZ, Jason David Frank was found dead in Texas after commiting suicide. Though the reason of the death is still not known yet, his massive fandom are trying to get to know what could be the possible reason for his death.

In a statement to TMZ, Jason David Frank’s representative confirmed the news and shared, “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

Walter Jones, who had played Black Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, shared his condolences and told the media, “He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family.”

Further the Black Ranger talked about Jason David Frank and said, “Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our shares of ups and downs but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him.”

Well, JDF will surely be missed. May his soul rest in peace.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Machine Gun Kelly’s Tour Bus Vandalised With Homophobic Slur, Rapper Calls Vandalisers ‘Dumb’ & ‘F*cking Idiots’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News