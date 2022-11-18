The recently released Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been receiving positive reviews from audiences around the world. While the fans enjoy the film in the theatres, Nate Moore, the producer and Marvel executive of the film’s production and development, recently gave a sneak into the thought process behind choosing Marvel characters.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to the 2018 film which is directed by Ryan Coogler. The star cast of the film included actors namely Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, among others.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Collider, the Marvel executive of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s production and development Nate Moore recently interacted during the podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni and talked about how Marvel prepares their future plans from brainstorming storylines to creating characters and more.

Nate Moore went candid about how the decisions were made in Marvel revealing how they have a not-so-secret retreat every year or two in which they go away to Palm Springs and talk about interesting characters or stories they’d love to tell or if they wanted anything to be done. She went on to reveal how they still had more than 50 years of material to pull from for the films and added that they did not have any shortage of ideas. Nate Moore then signed off by hinting at how they have an overwhelming amount of ideas.

She said, “[Those decisions] are made in a couple different ways, to be honest. You know, we have a not-so-secret retreat every year or two, where we go away to Palm Springs, typically, and just talk about interesting characters or stories we’d love to tell, or, ‘Hey, if we could do anything we wanted, what would it be? Who would it be? What characters haven’t we used that we’re passionate about? And out of that week, there tends to be one or two tentpoles that sometimes move, but that we start to be able to build around. And things like the multiverse came out of there, things like building… through Phase 3 around the Infinity Gauntlet, came out of those discussions because people had a passion for the material. And, you know, if you think about Marvel, we have 50 plus years of material to pull from, so it’s not like there’s a shortage of ideas. If anything, there’s sort of an overwhelming amount of ideas. And it has to be someone being passionate about any given idea to figure out how to get it on its feet.”

