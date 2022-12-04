Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who once upon a time was one of Hollywood’s most powerful couples, continue to face off against each other in the court. The former couple – who fans called Brangelina, are fighting a legal battle – amid their ongoing divorce battle, which focuses on the ownership of their jointly-owned Chateau Miraval Winery. And now there’s an update.

For the unversed, The Mr and Mrs Smith stars jointly own Miraval – a French company including a chateau and vineyard, in the south of France. The former couple first gained a controlling interest in it in 2008, then began selling their own rosé in March 2013 and got finally married each other at the chateau in August 2014. In February 2022, Brad filed a lawsuit claiming Angelina illegally sold her shares of Miraval.

In the latest developments, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing battle over her right to sell her share of the French winery and estate that they co-owned seems to be getting messier. After Pitt’s team accused Jolie of purposefully trying to “inflict harm” by selling her shares, the actress’ legal team has now responded as per new court documents. In these documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com Angelina slammed Brad’s claims as “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern’.

Brad Pitt, however, claimed both he and Angelina Jolie agreed not to sell their stake in the property without approving it with each other – as they were both owners. The documents state, “Pitt’s allegations that he and Ms Jolie had a secret, unwritten, unspoken contract to a consent right on the sale of their interests in the property is directly contrary to the written record and, among other legal defects, violative of the Statute of Frauds and public policy.”

Pitt and Jolie, who wed in 2014 and split in 2016, have been facing each other in court over multiple issues over the past six years. From divorce and property to custody of their children – Maddox (21), Pax (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16) and twins Vivienne and Knox (14) their legal issues don’t seem to be ending.

