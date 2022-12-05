Hollywood director James Gunn is well known for helming his like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Suicide Squad’. He enjoys a huge fanbase world over for making Marvel and DC films. He is also quite active on social media and once he took a sly dig at Chiranjeevi. Scroll down to know more.

Back in September, the filmmaker took to Twitter and shared a clip from a 1993 Indian movie. His tweet has collected over 12,000 likes and close to 2,100 retweets. Interestingly, the clip features a version of one of the most popular comic book superheroes of all time -The Batman.

However, there’s a twist. The clip that was shared by James Gunn featured Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi wherein he is seen donning a Batman costume and dancing in a big group. Gunn captioned the video, “First there was Batman, then The Batman, and now MR. BATMAN.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

First there was Batman, then The Batman, and now MR. BATMAN. pic.twitter.com/enN3w81Dfc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2022

Many had shared the clip with their family and friends. The MCU director noticed it around earlier this year when ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson hit theatres around the world. For the unversed, the song is from the 1993 Telugu film Mutamestri directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy. The actor wearing the Batman costume is none other than Chiranjeevi.

Apart from the Telugu superstar, the 1993 film also stars Meena, Roja, and Sharat Saxena. The music was composed by Raj–Koti. The music was composed by Raj–Koti.

‘Mutamestri’ was a hit at the box office after releasing on 17 January 1993. Due to its immense popularity at the time, it was dubbed and released in Tamil as ‘Manbhumigu Maistri’.

Recently, James Gunn admitted that two members of the Guardians of the Galaxy were wasted in recent Avengers films and Thor: Love and Thunder. For more updates on Hollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

