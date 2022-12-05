Lady Gaga has always been a source of inspiration for millions of women across the globe. She began her breakthrough journey in 2008 with singles like Just Dance and Poker Face going viral like wildfire. Ever since, the beauty has surprised her fans with many more chartbusters and her acting chops in films like House of Gucci and A Star Is Born among others. But did you know she had a tough time due to casting couch? Scroll below for details.

Gaga was just 19 years old when she was raped by a music producer and was left pregnant. She opened up all about it in her documentary ‘The Me You Can’t See’, co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry for Apple TV+ platform.

In a viral snippet from the documentary shared on Instagram, Lady Gaga could be heard saying, “A producer said to me take your clothes off. I said no! They told me they were going to burn all my music and they didn’t stop asking me. I just got frozen and I just…. I do not even wanna face that person again. I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after that.”

Lady Gaga continued, “I realised it was the pain I faced when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner. It can change you. I had a total psychotic break. For a couple years, I was not the same girl.”

The incident left a scar in the singer’s life. She suffered from depression and PTSD for years post it. Apart from that, Lady Gaga also suffers from fibromyalgia.

