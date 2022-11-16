When it comes to fashion and celebrities, Lady Gaga’s name cannot be missed. The singer and actress have created a mark through her unique outfits, and her confidence is unmatched. There are several of the A Star is Born actress’s red carpet looks that we love. She surprises everyone with what she wears.

Some of her most iconic moments include the time Gaga wore a dress made from meat. The lavender purple dress she wore at the 2010 Grammys with her hair dyed neon yellow. There is another one such memorable look that the Poker Face singer wore, which has left us wowed.

Back in 2017, Lady Gaga walked the red carpet of the Grammy Awards, rocking a funky outfit. The House of Gucci actress hit the red carpet in a leather crop top that flaunted her underb**b. It had spiked sleeves, which deserved an award of its own. Gaga accompanied the top with leather shorts that was covered with chains.

Lady Gaga wore fishnet stockings and over-the-knee boots with really high heels, all in black. The pop star finished it off with bold plum lipstick and Ray Ban shades. The Bad Romance singer’s locks were in a funky hairdo. Gaga certainly did arrive looking more than ready for her performance with Metallica that night.

lady gaga at the 2017 grammys. that’s it. that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/bF70xGGYEb — weronika (@wgovernmentgaga) July 4, 2021

This remains one of her most iconic moments on the red carpet. We absolutely love this outfit of hers. It can be the perfect idea for the costume for next year’s Halloween. What are your thoughts on it?

Meanwhile, when it comes to Lady Gaga’s work front, the actress is making noise over her role in Joker 2, titled Folie à Deux. Gaga was confirmed for the role of Harley Quinn in the Joaquin Phoenix starrer.

