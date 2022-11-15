Munmun Dutta is a popular name in the television industry and doesn’t need any introduction. The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time but got recognition with her role of ‘Babitaji’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Munmun posed in a sultry glittery dress with a plunging neckline and flaunted her toned legs making not only Jethalal go weak in the knees but also all of us. Hehe! Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Munmun is quite popular on social media with over 7 million followers on Instagram. She’s currently vacationing in Switzerland and is sharing pictures of herself on the photo-sharing platform giving a glimpse of it to her fans. Coming back to the topic, it was 2020 when Dutta shared pictures of herself wearing a pretty glittery dress and posing on the couch.

In the pictures, Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah can be seen wearing a sultry glittery dress which came with a plunging neckline. The actress flaunted her toned legs in the same and styled the dress with red coloured pump heels.

For makeup, Munmun Dutta went with subtle glam on the eyes with soft hues and glossy lips to finish off the look. She kept her tresses open and accessorised the look with matching earrings.

Take a look at her pictures below:

We are sure not only Jethalal but these pictures are making all of us go weak in the knees.

What are your thoughts on Munmun Dutta’s fashionable throwback pictures? Tell us in the space below.

