Remember that rumour that Henry Cavill will be getting his own Superman TV series? Well, the new DC head James Gunn has finally responded to it, and he hasn’t held back with his words. Fans were left in shock after it was confirmed that the Enola Holmes 2 actor is returning to his DC role.

He had a small cameo in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. Since then, it is said that Henry will be seen in another movie, supposedly Man of Steel 2. Another rumour spread that he is set to appear on DCU TV shows. However, Gunn is here to shut down that speculation.

James Gunn took to his Twitter to reply to a report on the rumoured Henry Cavill Superman TV appearances. The Guardians of the Galaxy director stated that while he doesn’t know where they got their information from and he made it crystal clear that no one knows what is happening at DC Studios as of right now. James also said that the only people who would know about Cavill having contracts for any projects are himself and his co-CEO, Peter Safran.

“I’m not sure if you’re purposely lying or being taken advantage of by someone lying to you, but, as I’ve stated on here before, NO ONE knows what’s happening at DC Studios right now other than me & Peter. That would include writing up any new contracts for anyone at this point,” James Gunn said while clearing speculations about Henry Cavill’s Superman in a TV series.

While talking about Cavill‘s deal with DC, it is said that things are still uncertain. Though he did return in the latest DCEU entry, talks around his contract are still on. The Mission Impossible actor is yet to sign the dotted lines.

Hopefully, James Gunn or any other DC exec will clear things up as DC fans have a lot of expectations with the return of Henry Cavill’s Superman.

