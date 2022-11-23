Quentin Tarantino has sent criticism toward Marvel and its stars. This time the acclaimed director has spoken about how there aren’t any movie stars in Hollywood anymore. A big reason for that, Tarantino says, is because of the success of the MCU.

This is not the first time a big director has criticised the superhero film production studio. Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Copolla have previously joined the bandwagon too. They have argued that it is ‘not cinema’ and that the studios have one prototype they follow and keep the same films over and over again.

However, many other people have defended the studios, including Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen and more. Now, Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino has something to say about Marvel. While appearing on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, Quentin said, “Part of the Marvelization of Hollywood is you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters.”

“But they’re not movie stars. Captain America is the star. Thor is the star. It’s these franchise characters that become a star,” Quentin Tarantino added. “They’re the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fan base or even for the studio making them. And so it’s just the fact that they are the entire representation of this era of movies right now. There’s not really much room for anything else. That’s my problem,” he added.

Meanwhile, just as Tarantino spoke about his issues with Marvel, Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings star took to his Twitter to respond to the criticism the studios had received from all the renowned directors.

“If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone,” Simu Liu said.

