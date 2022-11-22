Twitter in the post-Elon Musk era has suddenly grabbed the eyeballs of people who weren’t even active on that platform in the first place. This is what Elon wanted, this is what Elon is getting. But, as they say, you should be careful when wishing for something.

Why? Because as Twitter has exploded with more new people coming in, the chance of scrutinizing every little thing has increased and that’s what has happened with the current ‘Twit Chief’. He recently tweeted a quote wrongly attributing it to Frank Herbert’s Dune.

Those who are aware of Denis Villeneuve’s film starring Timothée Chalamet must know that it was adapted from Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name. It had the quote which was tweeted by Elon Musk but little did he know, that’s an original quote of Swiss Psychiatrist Carl Jung.

Here’s what Elon Musk tweeted:

“Fanaticism is always a function of repressed doubt – Dune”

Fanaticism is always a function of repressed doubt – Dune — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Here’s how the knowledgeable Twitter users corrected the Twit Chief, one said “This is not a quote from the book “Dune” but from the psychologist Carl Jung.

The actual quote is “Fanaticism is always a sign of repressed doubt.”

“This dumbass is a billionaire.”

“This quote is actually from “The Butlerian Jihad” by @DuneAuthor and @TheKJA, but is taken from a quote from Carl Jung.

Fanaticism is always a sign of repressed doubt. – IBLIS GINJO, The Landscape of Humanity”

This quote is actually from “The Butlerian Jihad” by @DuneAuthor and @TheKJA, but is taken from a quote from Carl Jung. Fanaticism is always a sign of repressed doubt. – IBLIS GINJO, The Landscape of Humanity https://t.co/lpIcDWuanX — DuneInfo (@DuneInfo) November 22, 2022

“It’s really interesting to me that Musk misquoted Dune.

Because here is Frank Herbert talking about how he meant Dune to be a warning about what happens when masses concentrate power in the hands of a charismatic leader.”

It’s really interesting to me that Musk misquoted Dune. Because here is Frank Herbert talking about how he meant Dune to be a warning about what happens when masses concentrate power in the hands of a charismatic leader.https://t.co/duANJeUS5V https://t.co/ObRsob5h6Z — Sagar (@sagar_tetali) November 22, 2022

Twitter Employees after correcting Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/5UUMuSjb8p — Kang the Conqueror #DripMarvel (@marvel_drip) November 22, 2022

“You’re like a baby, making noise don’t know what to do – Avatar.”

You’re like a baby, making noise don’t know what to do – Avatar https://t.co/RZAualxI6j — guy online (@fellawhomstdve) November 22, 2022

Do you think Twitter went too harsh on Elon Musk? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

