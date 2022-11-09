After Martin Scorsese criticised Marvel films, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress Danai Gurira has responded to it. It is not uncommon that several Hollywood biggies have sent criticism towards the MCU. Previously, The Wolf of Wall Street director said that you get the same experience of watching a superhero film while you are at an amusement park.

The director has said that the comic-book franchise films are ‘not cinema’ or ‘real art.’ Besides him, even The Godfather director, Francis Ford Coppola, has criticised Marvel for churning out similar content. The A-lister said that they follow one prototype for each movie.

Just recently, Martin Scorsese was asked if he would ever direct a Marvel film. The Goodfellas helmer brutally denied it by saying that he isn’t looking for a job. Now, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress Danai Gurira, aka Okoye, has responded to Martin‘s criticism of the MCU.

While speaking with GQ, Danai Gurira replied to Martin Scorsese’s words by describing how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has created an emotional and satisfying cinematic experience that explores weighty themes for the audience. “Well, I’ve worked very closely with Ryan Coogler. My experience working under his helm, it’s definitely deeply cinematic in every way I can imagine. We’re not leaving anything at home,” she said.

“We’re bringing it all. We’re bringing our understanding of our culture, understanding of our humanity, of our gender, of the complexities therein of this world that we’re in, and all the specificities of this world. We have to come in and pour all we’ve got into this franchise. And that’s what we definitely, definitely do,” Danai added.

“We didn’t get through either movie and be like, ‘Oh, that was nothing.’ No. It was all we had. It was all we had, and then some. So I hope that’s cinema to somebody,” the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress continued. Do you agree with her?

