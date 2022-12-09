Johnny Depp has been embroiled in a legal battle ever since ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence. While there remain numerous pieces of evidence that may prove his abuse, many of them have been questioned and even termed fabricated. During the latest trial, he was ordered to pay $2 million in damages after his attorney called the allegations a ‘hoax.’ Scroll below for the latest update on the matter.

As most know, Amber lost the Virginia trial and was ordered to pay damages worth $10.35 million to her ex-husband. She has since then sold her California property and is currently living peacefully in Spain with her baby and girlfriend Bianca Butti. It is said that she doesn’t have that kind of money and may go bankrupt!

Amber Heard has appealed the verdict of the Virginia trial saying the trial shouldn’t have taken place in the first place as the Aquaman actress’ opinions in The Washington Post op-ed were subjective. Her attorneys also claimed that the trial taking place at Fairfax County was unfair to her as it limited her ability to get witnesses to testify for her.

Now, the attorneys of Johnny Depp are firing back at the appeal made by Amber Heard. They claimed that the one account on which the actress was declared victorious was not really related to Depp. It was his attorney who made the remark against the actress and the superstar should be held liable for it.

A report by The Hollywood Reporter claims that the documents stated, “If clients cannot control the details of their attorneys’ work, it makes little sense that clients should nonetheless be held accountable for their attorneys’ tortious actions.”

With Johnny Depp and his lawyer claiming that the superstar should not be at fault, it is now to be seen if the verdict will see a turnover and create further issues for Amber Heard.

